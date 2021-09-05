No days off: Many still working during Labor Day weekend

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – As many look forward to Labor Day weekend for a chance to travel, enjoy late summer vacations, and enjoy time off of work, some people are having to work the three day weekend.

Labor Day is recognized on the first Monday in September is a celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. The weekend has also adapted the meaning behind the holiday, with many treating it a much needed break from their usual work schedules. Some people still have to work on Labor Day weekend, and on the holiday.

One cashier at a local Han Dee Hugo’s gas station and convenience store in Leland, said she does not mind working the holiday weekend.

“When you think about a day off, it seems like it should be very relaxing, but a lot of the time it’s not. Especially this year, especially being like someone who has to work in the public, a day off is relaxing, because you don’t have to have these personalities to deal with, but at the same time it like your stuck with yourself and your own worries,” said Lucia Vasques, cashier at Han Dee Hugo’s in Leland.

Labor Day became a national holiday in 1894, observed for over a century.