Robeson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for first degree murder

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

On Friday night, deputies responded to a 911 call and found Tracy Worriax, 64 of Lumberton deceased inside the home.

Detectives are now searching for Demarreon McDaniel, 28, of Rowland. He allegedly fled the scene in a 2013 Chevrolet Impala which has since been located by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

McDaniel is wanted for First Degree Murder and Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this investigation or knows the whereabouts of McDaniel to please call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170, dial 911 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.