SC teacher on administrative leave for telling students to wear masks in his class

Walter Martin said he’s been placed on administrative leave for telling his students they have to wear a mask inside his class at Darlington High School where he’s taught English for the past six years.

The Darlington County School District doesn’t have a mask mandate.

“Knowing all of the scientific and medical information, I didn’t feel comfortable going in the classroom and being complicit in this. So, I told the students that we would have to wear masks in my classroom. Because, while I can’t do anything about the district. I can’t do anything about the school itself. I want people in my classroom to be safe,” said Martin.

Martin said he got called into the principal’s office earlier this week after a parent complained about him telling students they had to mask up in his class and a sign in his classroom pertaining to masks.

