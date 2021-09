WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Families enjoyed Wilmington pools Monday, the last day of pool time for some this year.

Labor Day marks the last day many city and YMCA pools will be open.

According to the YMCA, the pools will be closed to the public after Monday, though Legion Stadium’s pool will remain open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday for its annual Pooch Plunge.

For $5, owners can bring their furry friends to the Legion Pool and let them splash through the dog days of summer.