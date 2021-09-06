Late night program getting young men off the streets; connecting them with better opportunities

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Leading Into New Communities (LINC) is providing a safe space for young men working to better their lives.

According to program leader, Malik Shabazz, LINC’s new program, Light After Dark is in full swing.

- Advertisement -

The program allows young men, mostly between the ages of 19 and 28, to come and spend time with others instead of on the streets.

The program happens at 801 Princess Street Thursday through Saturday nights, 9 pm- 2am. It gives young men a safe alternative to illegal activity with video games, competitions, food, mentors, and job opportunities from employers like the U.S. Postal Service and local restaurants.

Shabazz believes if this program continues to get young people off the streets during Wilmington’s most crime-ridden hours, they can turn the gun violence tide.

“If we have more resources, gang activity will cut down, gang violence will cut down, gun violence will cut down, because they see that there are places that they can go to that can help them.”

The program focuses on providing a safe space to share feelings, form friendships, and better friendships, and better lives.