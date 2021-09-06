Locals enjoy the great outdoors on Labor Day

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Across the Cape Fear, crowds decided to spend the day enjoying local parks and spending time with family and loved ones.

At Long Leaf Park in Wilmington, dozens of children flocked to the Splash Pad, couples walked the loop, and friends gathered to share a meal and enjoy the day.

“When we first woke up, we started playing and roller blading,” said third grader, Annabelle. “We got here and started roller blading around half the whole park, then we went to the Splash Pad and now we’re here.”

“So we just wanted to take our dog out and walk him around,” Devon Reece and Evan Young said as they walked their dog, Hank. “He’s never been to the dog park yet, he’s just 10 months old. We have completely opposite schedules, so we get time in when we can.”

High school senior, Megan Vogel decided to spend the day picnicking with friends.

“It’s actually Rosh Hashanah today,” she said, “so we’re having a Rosh Hashanah themed picnic. It feels pretty great. It’s a nice day to just relax and do my homework and stuff.”