Ashley High School Football pausing activities after positive COVID-19 test

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Ashley High School football team is pausing all activities following a positive COVID-19 test resulting in 18 players having to quarantine.

Ashley will cancel their game on Friday, September 10th, against Knightdale. Players who have to quarantine will resume practice on Tuesday, September 14th.

The team will play in next week’s junior varsity and varsity games vs. Laney. Players who are not in quarantine will continue to practice.

No other New Hanover County Schools or athletic events are affected at this time.