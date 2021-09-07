Caswell Beach to consider public ordinance revision on oceanfront pools

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) — The Caswell Beach Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, September 9th, 2021, at 5:00 PM, or as soon as possible thereafter, at the Caswell Beach Town Hall (1100 Caswell Beach Road).

The purpose of the meeting: the Board is seeking public comment regarding proposed amendments to Ocean-front Pool Setbacks.

The ordinance is intended to be revised to ensure that pools on ocean front properties, including all related surrounding structure, shall be located so as not to extend beyond a line 40 feet seaward of the principal structure.