Caswell Beach to consider public ordinance revision on oceanfront pools

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) — The Caswell Beach Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, September 9th, 2021, at 5:00 PM, or as soon as possible thereafter, at the Caswell Beach Town Hall (1100 Caswell Beach Road).
The purpose of the meeting: the Board is seeking public comment regarding proposed amendments to Ocean-front Pool Setbacks.
The ordinance is intended to be revised to ensure that pools on ocean front properties, including all related surrounding structure, shall be located so as not to extend beyond a line 40 feet seaward of the principal structure.
The change is intended to minimize disruption to the dunes and prevent destruction of the natural vegetation of the dunes.
The public is encouraged to attend this hearing or submit questions or comments to the Town via electronic mail to: jgriffin@caswellbeach.org or regular mail to: Mr. Jeff Griffin, Town Administrator, Town of Caswell Beach, 1100 Caswell Beach Road, Caswell Beach, NC 28465 or by phone: 910-278-5471.
