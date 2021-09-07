Construction on Brunswick Forest roundabout begins on Tuesday

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Improvements to two major roads in a large housing development in Brunswick County began Tuesday.

The project includes installing a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Brunswick Forest Parkway and Low Country Boulevard and restriping both roads leading into the Brunswick Forest Community.

- Advertisement -

The roundabout will allow vehicles to keep moving freely and improve pedestrian safety. Restriping will provide better visibility for drivers and pedestrians.

This project has been in the works for more than five years, with Town Council first approving an engineering study for the intersection in April 2016. Since then, the Town has been studying different options to improve the intersection and meeting with Brunswick Forest residents to get feedback and discuss potential upgrades. A traffic monitoring plan completed by engineering firm Kittelson & Associates, Inc. found a single-lane roundabout would meet the needs of the intersection now and into the future.

Construction was originally set to begin in May but was pushed back to September due to manufacturing delays with the contractor.

Work will require brief lane closures with flaggers directing traffic. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The Town will regularly update the project website with the latest information.