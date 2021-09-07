Leland Post 68 hosts veterans of the USS Shangri-La in ceremony at USS North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of veterans turned out today at the USS North Carolina to honor fellow shipmates of the USS Shangri-La who have died.

Leland Post 68 hosted the event, with several veterans bringing their families.

Members honored those who served on the Shangri-La with a flag raising ceremony and pledge of allegiance.

Organizers say those who turned out are glad they took the time to attend with other veterans.

“They loved it,” Leland Post 68 commander John Hacker said. “They were so appreciative. These are WWII veterans and their families. They just said ‘thank you for being here’. They were really gracious.”

One of the veterans in attendance remembered an incident that took place during his time in the military.

“We had a collision August 27, 1965,” Shangri-La veteran Ken Young said. “There are a couple guys here today that were aboard the ship at that time and remember it just as I do.”

The ceremony concluded with a wreath being tossed over the side of the battleship in remembrance.