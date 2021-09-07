Nonprofit receives grant to share COVID-19 information to Spanish-speaking immigrant communities

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A nonprofit will bring more COVID-19-related resources to western North Carolina’s Spanish-speaking immigrant communities.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Monday that Hola Carolina has received a $308,000 grant.

The grant was awarded by the Winston-Salem-based Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust.

The goal of the grant is to improve the dissemination of information about COVID-19 and to expand access to virus-related health resources.

The area’s immigrant communities have been been gravely and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says that 8% of North Carolinians who have died from COVID-19 have been Hispanic.