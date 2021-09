WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department officers responded to the 10th block of N. Front St. Saturday, September 4th, 2021 around 1:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered that one male victim had been struck by an SUV and both driver side tires after he walked into the roadway.

The victim sustained injuries and was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS.

WPD investigated and impairment of the driver was not a factor.