UNCW’s fall enrollment highest ever in the school’s 74-year history

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Student enrollment for the fall semester at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington is the highest ever in the school’s 74-year history.

In a statement released by the University, preliminary numbers reflect that 18,031 students are enrolled this semester.

- Advertisement -

This figure a record 3,542 graduate and 14,489 undergraduate students.

Also this semester, the University is reporting an increase in the number of transfer students with 1,980 students enrolled this semester.

Another record number is that UNCW’s first-year class stands at 2,435 students.

“UNCW excels at providing the distinctive advantages that today’s students expect – high-quality teaching, strong mentoring and meaningful applied learning experiences that prepare graduates to thrive in changing times,” Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said. “Our innovative degree programs, advanced research endeavors and collaborative community partnerships form the basis of an exceptional and accessible education that inspires remarkable students to join the Seahawk community each year.”

Between 2009 and 2020, UNCW has led the UNC System with an enrollment growth of 39 percent. Click here to read more.