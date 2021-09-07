Wilmington man sentenced to 7 years in prison for drug and gun offenses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – A Wilmington man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On August 27, 2020, Terry Dean Haynie, Jr. pled guilty to the charges.

- Advertisement -

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Haynie, 32, was arrested during a traffic stop on June 24, 2019. Four other passengers, including two minors, were in the vehicle with Haynie at the time.

Haynie had a loaded syringe sticking out of his pocket, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a safe key on him at the time of arrest.

A search of the vehicle recovered a bookbag belonging to Haynie which contained a safe with a loaded firearm and ammunition, marijuana, THC oil, a digital scale and more than 28 grams of methamphetamine.

Haynie later admitted to having sold more than 220 grams of methamphetamine in the months before his arrest.