Wilmington man sentenced to 7 years in prison for drug and gun offenses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – A Wilmington man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
On August 27, 2020, Terry Dean Haynie, Jr. pled guilty to the charges.
According to court documents and other information presented in court, Haynie, 32, was arrested during a traffic stop on June 24, 2019. Four other passengers, including two minors, were in the vehicle with Haynie at the time.
Haynie had a loaded syringe sticking out of his pocket, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a safe key on him at the time of arrest.
A search of the vehicle recovered a bookbag belonging to Haynie which contained a safe with a loaded firearm and ammunition, marijuana, THC oil, a digital scale and more than 28 grams of methamphetamine.
Haynie later admitted to having sold more than 220 grams of methamphetamine in the months before his arrest.