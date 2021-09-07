Wilmington Symphony set to perform at Cameron Art Museum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Surround yourself with art and classical music at the Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington on Sunday, September 12.

The Second Sunday Series @ The Cam is a way to enjoy both the museum and the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra. On Sunday, pianist Paolo Gualdi with talk about Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2. It is a preview of his concert at The Wilson Center on October 2.

- Advertisement -

Gauldi helps kick off the symphony’s 50th Anniversary Season. He is the UNCW Visiting Artist in Music. He has performed around the world including the Musee Wurth in France, the Accademia Amadeus in Italy, Cadogan Hall in the UK, and sites across Asia and South America. He has also performed with the Atlanta Philharmonic.

He began studying piano at the age of five and has a Masters Degree from Carnegie Mellon University and a Doctorate from the University of Georgia.

His performance at The Wilson Center will feature works by Bizet and Chopin.

The Second Sunday Series concert at The Cameron Art Museum starts at 2 p.m. and students and children under 19 are free.

For tickets click here.