Wilmington unanimously names Tony Caudle city manager

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following a closed session at its Sept. 7 Agenda Briefing, Wilmington City Council voted unanimously to name Tony Caudle as City Manager, effective immediately.

Caudle has served as Interim City Manager since June 1 and previously served as Wilmington’s Deputy City Manager since 2008.

“During his time as Interim City Manager, Tony has confirmed our belief that he is the right person to lead the city organization,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said. “He has adeptly managed a transition in administrative leadership and strikes an important balance between continuity and fresh vision. During Tony’s 12 years as deputy manager and interim manager, Wilmington has made incredible strides while also navigating major challenges like hurricane response and recovery. I have every confidence in his ability to maintain the successes and progress we have come to expect of our city.”

Prior to his posts in Wilmington, Caudle served as Town Manager for the North Carolina communities of Black Mountain, Wrightsville Beach, and Topsail Beach, and as City Manager of Woodruff, South Carolina. He began his career in public administration in Asheville as a city planner and holds a Masters of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the City of Wilmington in this leadership role,” Caudle said. “Building an efficient and effective city organization requires a great deal of time, dedication, and a shared commitment to public service. I will work hard every day to honor City Council’s trust in me, support and develop our city’s workforce, and provide a high level of service to the people of Wilmington.”