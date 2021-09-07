Woman dies after boat hits hidden sand shoal

HATTERAS, N.C. – Officials in North Carolina say a Virginia woman was killed when she was thrown from a boat and run over after it hit a hidden sand shoal off the Outer Banks.

News outlets report that the rented 21-foot Carolina skiff was traveling southwest across Hatteras Inlet when it ran aground on a sand shoal near the Ocracoke ferry terminal on Ocracoke Island.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says the woman, who was ejected from the boat and then run over, died from her injuries.

Officials identified the woman killed as 29-year-old Brandi Lash, 29, of Round Hill, Virginia.

The crash is still under investigation but authorities believe inexperience and hazardous waters were contributing factors.