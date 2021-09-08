10 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop; two men arrested

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Agents with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotic Unit, along with agents from The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, have arrested two men for allegedly trafficking a “significant” amount of methamphetamine.

Jiani Tomaz Alston, 26, of Raleigh, is charged with 2 counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspire to traffic methamphetamine, conspire to sell methamphetamine, conspire to deliver methamphetamine, and PWIMSD methamphetamine.

Demetrius Somaz Alston, Jr., 25, of Charlotte, is also charged with 2 counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspire to traffic methamphetamine, conspire to sell methamphetamine, conspire to deliver methamphetamine, PWIMSD methamphetamine, as well as maintaining a vehicle.

Both are being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility, each under a $1 million bond.

“As a result of a two month joint investigation, aimed at targeting a methamphetamine trafficking organization supplying meth to various areas throughout North Carolina, ten pounds of methamphetamine was seized following a traffic stop,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post on Facebook.

The amount of methamphetamine seized could potentially yield up to 125,000 dosage units, BCSO wrote.