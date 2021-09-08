Deputies: Truck sought after larceny at construction site in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC WWAY) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a truck that is believed to be connected to a larceny at a new construction home on Big Island Road in Whiteville.

CCSO says numerous items were stolen from a locked trailer including multiple power tools, air hose, drop cords, and a radio.

The vehicle pictured was photographed at the construction site numerous times prior to the larceny and breaking and entering, deputies say.

Investigators are searching for a white, single cab Chevrolet truck.

If you have any information about the truck and/or the driver, contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (910) 640-6629.