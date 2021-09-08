Father dies while trying to save son from water in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A father died while trying to rescue his son from the ocean along a New Hanover County beach over the holiday weekend, police say.

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department responded around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to U.S. Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach in reference to a possible drowning.

A family from Hickory, NC was fishing on the South End of the beach near the jetty. Police say the juvenile son went swimming and began to struggle against the current that was pulling him farther from shore. The father, Bhou Soutthivong, went in to help his son but he too became distressed.

According to police, nearby kayakers and a charter boat noticed the two struggling and yelling for help. The son was pulled from the water by one of the kayakers but they

were unable to get to Soutthivong.

Soutthivong was pulled out of the water onto the charter boat where CPR was started on the way to the Coast Guard Station. Coast Guard personnel, along with Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue and EMS, continued CPR for approximately 45 minutes, but were unsuccessful.