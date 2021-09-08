Filming to cause delays on Dow Road in Carolina Beach on Thursday

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach says drivers may experience some traffic delays on Dow Road due to filming on Thursday.

Amazon Studios is shooting a television series called The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Drivers traveling on Dow Road between Ocean Boulevard south to Kure Beach will experience intermittent traffic control between 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The road will remain open, however minor delays should be expected.

Also, production crews will be staging vehicles and equipment at Mike Chappell Park that day and visitor parking will be limited.