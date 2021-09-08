List of 9/11 remembrance services being held in Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several memorial services commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001 will be held around the Cape Fear region.

See below a list of events happening this weekend to commemorate the fallen.

Wilmington:

The Wilmington Fire Department will hold a ceremony Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial located at WFD Station 2 at Empie Park starting at 9:00 a.m. A live stream will be available for those who prefer to attend virtually via the City of Wilmington’s Facebook page (facebook.com/cityofwilmington).

Cape Fear Community College will host a 20-year anniversary ceremony of 9/11 on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Safety Training Center, located at the CFCC North Campus. It is free outdoor event is open to the public.

Wrightsville Beach:

The Wrightsville Beach Fire Department will host a ceremony at the Wrightsville Beach Park Pavilion at 8:30 a.m. on 9/11. The ceremony will last approximately 45 minutes. Firefighters will also hold a vigil from 8:46 a.m. to 10: 28 a.m., commemorating the timeline of that fateful morning. Refreshments to follow at Wrightsville Beach Fire Department.

This story will be updated with more events.

Please visit here to let us know about other 9/11 services being held in the area.