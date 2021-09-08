Local school districts maintain COVID-19 dashboards two weeks into the 2021-2022 school year

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Brunswick County Schools and New Hanover County Schools are two districts in the area with a COVID-19 dashboard available for parents, students, and staff.

Brunswick County Schools updates the dashboard daily, and New Hanover County Schools updates its dashboard weekly, each Friday. Both dashboards are maintained by district communication officers, who update them with information from school nurses and county health services.

At the end of last school year, Brunswick County Schools asked parents, students, and staff for their thoughts on the COVID-19 dashboard, before continuing it this school year.

“Just under 50% said they were very satisfied with the COVID-19 dashboard, and just under 30% said that they were satisfied with the COVID-19 dashboard. So, you know, roughly 80% of those who took part in the survey indicated that they were either satisfied or very satisfied, and to us that just indicates that it is helpful in some way, shape, or form, –and that’s what the overall goal for the tool is. To be helpful,” said Daniel Seamans,

New Hanover County Schools resumed its dashboard last week, and school board member Nelson Beaulieu said it’s been well received so far.

“I think it was about, you know, just logistics, and making sure that we were putting out accurate information, without overwhelming our staff, because just like with the health department the focus of our staff is going to be on student safety, and I think we just wanted to get a body in there to make sure the dashboard was up to date and done effectively, and done right,” said Nelson Beaulieu, New Hanover County school board member.

New Hanover County’s assistant health director said most COVID-19 cases among students are not coming from in-school encounters, but shared where the few cases that develop at school come from.

“What’s happening is, they’re getting exposed at lunch makes total sense. and recess, because they’re not wearing a mask. You can’t eat with a mask on, so we understand that. Now some of our schools do have students sitting in the same place in the cafeteria every day, which makes it a little bit easier to contact trace,” said Carla Turner, New Hanover County’s assistant health director.

As of today, Brunswick County Schools says there are 132 positive cases among students and staff. New Hanover County Schools is reporting 191 cases as of August 30.