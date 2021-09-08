nCino donates $1M for new facility to address food insecurity in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cloud banking company nCino has announced its partnership with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to help the organization expand its food relief efforts.

nCino will provide a donation of $1 million total over a five-year period to support the development of the soon-to-be-named nCino Hunger Solutions Center, the food bank’s new facility in Wilmington at 1000 Greenfield Street.

The new facility also plans to work with community partners to offer comprehensive programming in workforce development opportunities and health education, a community garden, and a teaching kitchen.

“The pandemic has clearly shown that food insecurity is a defined reality for thousands in our community,” Beth Gaglione, Branch Director at the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina wrote in a release. “Insufficient space has prevented us from increasing our efforts to nourish more people and build solutions to end hunger. With nCino’s generous partnership and support, we are one huge step closer to bringing our new facility to life and bolstering our ability to help those most in need in our community.”

The Food Bank’s plan is to break ground later in 2021 for a facility that would open in 2022.