Sleeping toddler killed after 150 rounds fired into Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Police say gunmen unloaded 150 rounds into a Charlotte home, killing a sleeping 3-year-old boy.

The boy became the latest victim of a deadly string of shootings that authorities on Wednesday said are tied to “simple disputes” between students at local high schools.

- Advertisement -

Asiah Figueroa was killed and his 4-year-old sister wounded when people in multiple vehicles opened fire on the house. His sister is expected to survive.

Capt. Joel McNelly says it’s the latest in a string of shootings targeting homes that began Saturday with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded two others.

McNelly specifically called on parents of high school students to help identify the shooters.