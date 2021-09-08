Wilmington man arrested after marijuana found in fanny pack, police say

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police say a man has been arrested on gun and drug charges.

WPD officers reported seeing a man walking around Houston Moore Housing Complex that appeared to have a firearm Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers approached Janai Johnson, 21, and detained him after smelling a strong marijuana odor.

“During the search, a stolen handgun was found in the suspect’s waistband,” police wrote in a news release. “Marijuana was also located in a fanny pack that was draped across his chest.”

Johnson was arrested and is charged with Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Stolen Firearm, PWIMSD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon-Gun.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.