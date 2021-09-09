Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

Biden will sign a new executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

- Advertisement -

No testing opt-out is expected to be included. Biden will address his order and the latest rise in coronavirus cases late Thursday.