Brunswick Co. man facing 40 more sex crime charges, 82 total

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man in Brunswick County is facing 40 more sex crime charges on top of the more than 40 counts he already has.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Kane Huff has been charged with an additional 20 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 20 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

- Advertisement -

Huff was previously charged with 21 counts of second degree exploitation of a minor and 21 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center on July 28, 2021 under a $560,000 bond.

Huff remaines confined in the Brunswick County Detention Center. His bond has increased by $1 million, with total bond now $1,560,000.00.