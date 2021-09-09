Cops: Woman found with loaded gun at SC Aquarium after refusing to wear mask, attacking detective

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) — Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a loaded gun was found on a 56-year-old woman who went to the SC Aquarium and attacked a police detective after she refused to wear a mask.

Lisa Bostick was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. She was given a $26,319 bond.

The incident happened last Sunday when a detective was working an off-duty assignment at the aquarium and was approached by employees who were requesting to have a guest removed from the center for failing to comply with several requests to wear her mask.

A report states that Bostick told staff members to “**** themselves” when asked to pull her mask up from her neck to her face in order to be in compliance with the aquarium’s policies. Police said as Bostick was leaving the gift shop, the detective approached her and asked her to follow him outside.

According to CPD officials, at that time, Bostick became belligerent and approached the detective in an “aggressive manner” including waving her hands violently in his face. The detective reported that when he went to place her under arrest for disorderly conduct, Bostick struck him in the neck and chest area.

