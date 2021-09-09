Crews to begin demo for new ocean rescue building, bathrooms on Hamlet Ave.

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach says the Hamlet Avenue parking lot will be closed starting next week to begin demolition for a new building.

On Monday, crew will start demolition and prep work related to the proposed new construction of the Hamlet Ocean Rescue and Restroom Project.

The demolition will consist of the removal of the sidewalk and parking lot asphalt per engineer specifications and will involve the use of heavy machinery.

No road closures are expected.

The project was originally supposed to start in fall 2019.