Duke Energy puts two buildings in Charlotte up for sale

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. says two of its properties in downtown Charlotte are up for sale as part of the utility’s consolidation plan.

The Charlotte Observer reports Duke Energy spokesman Neil Nissan says buildings on Church and College streets have been listed.

The sale is part of the power company’s long-term workplace strategy to cut its real estate footprint by 60%, from 2.5 million square feet to 1 million square feet in the next two years.

Duke Energy will move its headquarters from Tryon Street into a 40-floor office building under construction on the same street by 2023.