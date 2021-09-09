List of 9/11 remembrance services being held in Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several memorial services commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001 will be held around the Cape Fear region.

See below a list of events happening this weekend to commemorate the fallen.

- Advertisement -

New Hanover County:

The Wilmington Fire Department will hold a ceremony Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial located at WFD Station 2 at Empie Park starting at 9:00 a.m. A live stream will be available for those who prefer to attend virtually via the City of Wilmington’s Facebook page (facebook.com/cityofwilmington).

Cape Fear Community College will host a 20-year anniversary ceremony of 9/11 on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Safety Training Center, located at the CFCC North Campus. It is free outdoor event is open to the public.

The Wrightsville Beach Fire Department will host a ceremony at the Wrightsville Beach Park Pavilion at 8:30 a.m. on 9/11. The ceremony will last approximately 45 minutes. Firefighters will also hold a vigil from 8:46 a.m. to 10: 28 a.m., commemorating the timeline of that fateful morning. Refreshments to follow at Wrightsville Beach Fire Department.

Brunswick County

Brunswick County will hold a commemoration ceremony Friday, Sept. 10. The event will take place near the Charters of Freedom settings in front of the Brunswick County Courthouse in Bolivia. Members of the public are welcome to attend, however space for attendees and parking is limited. The brief ceremony is anticipated to last no longer than 30 minutes. Brunswick County will stream the event here.

The Committee to Honor America’s Veterans and the Town of Sunset Beach for a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in the Town Park on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. You’re asked to bring a chair.

This story will be updated with more events.

Please visit here to let us know about other 9/11 services being held in the area.