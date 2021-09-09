Local non-profits and arts organizations to receive thousands of dollars

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thursday afternoon, City of Wilmington officials made a big announcement involving local non-profits.

The city will allocate $700,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to local non-profits and community based arts organizations.

Partnering with United Way of the Cape Fear Area and the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County, the city hopes to focus on education, employment, health, and artistic expression throughout the community and to revive those groups hit hard by the pandemic.

“Like everyone, non-profits have been challenged through this pandemic,” said Mayor Bill Saffo. “But they have also been one of our greatest resources. Non-profits have been and continue to be on the front lines and on the ground helping our community recover and to become more resilient.”

Local non-profits can apply for a grant ranging from $10,000-$50,000. According to Mayor Pro-tem Margaret Haynes, funds will be distributed equitably amongst the non-profits doing the most good in our community.