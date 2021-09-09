Man wanted by FBI, accused of killing Hurricane Ida evacuee in NC arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — According to sources, a man who was wanted by the FBI, accused in a violent crime spree that left two people dead has been arrested in Greensboro.

Sources told our affiliate WSOC that Malek Moore, 29, was arrested Thursday in Greensboro.

- Advertisement -

Moore was wanted in connection to the murders of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt in Charlotte and 21-year-old Christian Mbimba in Greensboro.

Police issued warrants on Moore for murder, first-degree burglary and kidnapping.

The FBI was helping in the search for Malek telling news outlets he could be traveling the North Carolina, South Carolina and surrounding states.

Click here to read more from WSOC.