Officer-involved shooting reported at NC courthouse during trial

ROXBORO, NC (WTVD) — One person was critically injured during a shooting at the Person County Courthouse just before noon Thursday.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office and Roxboro Police Department said the shooting happened during a trial.

Officials said the defendant on trial tried to attack people inside the courtroom, including the bailiff. A deputy fired and hit the suspect.

Two deputies were involved in the altercation and injured. One has a broken arm.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The courthouse will remain closed for the rest of the day.