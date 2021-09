RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Aaron Locklear of Maxton became the latest winner of a Black Diamond 7s $200,000 top prize.

“I’m just thankful and blessed,” he said.

Locklear purchased his winning $5 ticket from David’s Mini Mart on N.C. 71 in Lumber Bridge.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.