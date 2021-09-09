Southport-Fort Fisher ferry routes to transition to off-season schedules Sept. 14

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the NC Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules on Sept. 14.

The schedules, beginning Tuesday, are as follows:

- Advertisement -

Fort Fisher to Southport: 6:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

Southport to Fort Fisher: 5:30 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m.,11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:15 p.m.

You can find and download a complete ferry schedule here.