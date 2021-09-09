StoryCorps mobile tour kicks off its month long event in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today, a month-long event kicked off that allows people to express themselves through words. The StoryCorps team, WHQR staff, and recording guests met with interested participants at the Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington.

StoryCorps is recording interviews for the 17th year of its mobile tour. Two people can record a conversation about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered.

- Advertisement -

Participants can record in-person, at the Harrelson Center or online at StoryCorps’ virtual recording booth. Those who take part will get a digital copy of their interview, and a second copy will be archived at the American Folklife Center at the library of congress.

Reservations to record are available by calling StoryCorps’ 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406.