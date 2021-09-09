Surf City to host annual bridge walk to commemorate September 11

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City will be hosting a special observance Saturday morning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11.

The terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, PA, claimed the lives of 2,977 people on September 11, 2001.

The 2nd annual 9/11 Bridge Walk will be held on pedestrian walkway on the Surf City Bridge.

Those attending may want to look for parking near Little Kinston Road, Atkinson Point Road and Roland Avenue.

Attendees should meet at the foot of the mainland side of the bridge no later than 8:30 AM.

The walk will begin promptly at 8:46 AM, the exact time Flight 11 struck the World Trade Center’s north tower.

If any other fire departments, law enforcement agencies or personnel would like to participate, contact Timothy Van Pelt at tvanpelt@townofsurfcity.com

The event is free and open to anyone who would like to take part.