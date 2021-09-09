Three sex offenders get prison sentences in Brunswick County Superior Court

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — District Attorney Jon David announced that a trio of sex offenders received prison sentences this week in Brunswick County Superior Court.

Brett Nathanial Kennedy, of South Carolina, pleaded guilty to Statutory Rape of a Person 15 Years Old or Younger, Human Trafficking, and Second-Degree Kidnapping, related to events that occurred with two teenage girls between April 7, 2021 and April 8, 2021. Kennedy was sentenced by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jason C. Disbrow to a total of 14.75 years to 27.75 years in prison. In addition, Kennedy was ordered to register as a sex offender upon release from prison

Victor Vazquez, of Shallotte, pleaded guilty to two counts of Statutory Rape of a Person 15 Years Old or Younger, related to a serious of sexual assaults which occurred over a period of years while both females were under the age of 15 years. Senior Office of the Fifteenth Prosecutorial District of North Carolina Resident Superior Court Judge Jason C. Disbrow sentenced Vazquez to 25 to 35 years in prison. In addition, Vazquez was ordered to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Jeffrey Allen White, of Supply, pleaded guilty to three counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, related to an investigation following the receipt of an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) tip about White duplicating child sexual abuse and exploitation images. Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jason C. Disbrow sentenced White to three consecutive judgments, with the first being an active sentence of 23 to 40 months in prison, and with the second two judgments being 23 to 40 months, suspended for 60 months of supervised probation. In addition, White was ordered to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison for a period of 30 years.

“These results demonstrate that there are severe consequences for sexually assaulting a child in Brunswick County,” said District Attorney Jon David. “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, our courts remain fully operational, and we will continue to prioritize the prosecution of violent crime perpetrated against our most vulnerable citizens.”