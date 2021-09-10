20 years after 9/11, TSA implemented many airport security changes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Since the attacks on September 11, 2001, travel and security around the country have been impacted severely.

TSA was formed in response to the attacks, and since then has updated and enhanced security protocols and requirements for travelers. Airports have added places to scan ID’s, verifying them on the spot. Enhanced x-ray technology has been added to scan bags, and body scanners.

- Advertisement -

A spokesperson from TSA said many restrictions enforced by TSA and airports across the country, did not exist 20 years ago.

“Every action we take or every requirement that we make of travelers are actually based on attempted acts of terrorism by someone in the past. You know, there was no such thing as once you get to the security checkpoint people can get through. You know, people used to travel with like a big old bottle of perfume, and people used to park at the airport, and actually –at the curb. They used to park there and just, you know, go in with their family, come back out, but those are all things we all have to do,” said Patricia Mancha, TSA media spokesperson.

Under a national campaign by the Department of Homeland Security launched in 2010,“If You See Something, Say Something”, TSA is advising travelers to report anything that seems strange when they are traveling, like suspicious activities, behaviors or situations that may suggest acts of terrorism or terrorism-related crimes.