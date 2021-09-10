Brunswick County road closure planned for pipe replacement

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — A pipe needs to be replaced, so NC Department of Transportation crews will temporarily close a Brunswick County road to do the work.

Daws Creek Road, about a mile from Funston Road, is set to close at 8 a.m. Sept. 13 and is scheduled to reopen by 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, weather permitting.

NCDOT Bridge Maintenance staff will replace the old pipe with a larger one during the closure.

Drivers needing to get around the closure can use Funston and River roads. Though impacts are expected to minimal, travelers should expect their commute will take longer and plan ahead, as well as use caution around the work.