CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach’s iconic donut shop Britts Donuts is set to close for the season on Sunday.

Located on the boardwalk, the shop has been open since 1939. Selling only the original glazed donut, many have no problem waiting in long lines to get their hands on one.

This weekend’s hours are Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. or till donuts run out.

The shop typically reopens in late March or early April.