Many people gather at Brunswick County Courthouse for ceremony held in remembrance of 9/11

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Many gathered at the Brunswick County Courthouse in Bolivia on Friday to remember those impacted by 9/11, 20 years after the attack on the Twin Towers and Pentagon.

The county held the ceremony at the Charters of Freedom site. Brunswick County Commission Vice Chairman Mike Forte led the commemoration ceremony. It featured remarks from Reverend Anthony Clemmons.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office honor guard presented the flags during the ceremony as those who attended took a moment of silence, before saying the pledge of allegiance.

Commissioner Forte is a New York native, and said the ceremony was significant to those impacted directly and indirectly by the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001.

“My brother is a 9/11 survivor, he was in the first tower when the first plane hit, and thank God he got out,” Forte said .”He does have some burns and some scars from it, but he is a survivor and I had family members that were a part of the clean up for months. So this…this means a lot to me to remember this 20 years later, and I just –I think everybody needs to remember. Let’s never forget.”

Brunswick County Government’s Facebook page also livestreamed the event.