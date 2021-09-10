NC congressman reacts to Pres. Biden’s vaccine mandate

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY/AP) — A North Carolina lawmaker is speaking out after President Joe Biden’s sweeping new federal vaccine requirements that will affect as many as 100 million Americans.

The government’s expansive new rules, announced Thursday, mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.

- Advertisement -

Biden has also signed an executive order requiring vaccination for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

On Friday, Republican Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) released the following statement regarding the president announcement:

“Everything President Biden touches, he makes worse. Let individuals and families make their decisions on vaccines with accurate data and by talking with their doctor. No one likes a mandate — and it’s even more egregious when it is timed to distract attention from all the Americans trapped in Afghanistan as a result of this Administration’s incompetence.”