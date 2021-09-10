North Carolina man wins three lottery jackpots at same store

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Officials say a North Carolina man who bought scratch-off tickets from the same convenience store over four years is celebrating his third big prize.

A news release from the N.C. Education Lottery says Terry Splawn of Concord continued his run of good luck on Monday when his $20 ticket produced a $100,000 win.

In April 2017, Splawn bought a ticket from Sam’s Mini Stop in Concord and won $1 million. Almost two years later, he went to the store again and bought another scratch-off ticket and won another million-dollar prize.