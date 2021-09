WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington and the YMCA have partnered to continue a favorite annual tradition, the Pooch Plunge.

City pools are operated by the local YMCA. The pools have closed for the summer and now it’s the dogs’ turn to take a dip in the Legion Stadium pool.

The pool is located at 2131 Carolina Beach Road and the cost is $5 per dog per day.

Dogs will be allowed in the pool on Friday, Sept. 10 from 4-7 pm and Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 am-2 pm.