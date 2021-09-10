Port City Comedy Jam 9/11 Special promises to keep America laughing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks of the United States, Port City Comedy Jam wants to remind everyone that laughter is the best medicine.

The Port City Comedy Jam 9/11 Special is bringing together comedians for performances to remember that fateful day in American history. It hopes to bring smiles to the faces of the Cape Fear in shows Saturday night.

Famed comedian Orlando Jones is hosting in a show produced by Karon Tunis. It will be a remembrance and a fundraiser for the OOPS Foundation. OOPS is a local non-profit that focuses on providing community support to youth and families in the Cape Fear.

There are two shows, Saturday 9-11-2021, at 7:30 and 9:30pm at the Oasis Event Center in Wilmington. Charles Ozuno headlines the first show and Dallas Brown, Jr. headlines the second show.

For more information or tickets click here.