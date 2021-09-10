Rep. Rouzer looking to employ Wounded Warrior

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) announced he is seeking a wounded warrior or medically retired veteran for a position in his district office, located in Bolivia.

The person chosen for the special fellowship will work with military and veteran constituents to handle veterans-related casework and act as a facilitator between constituents and federal, state, and local agencies.

“Our nation’s veterans deserve the very best for their service and sacrifice to our great country,” said Rep. Rouzer. “I’m honored to work with the House of Representatives to hire a Wounded Warrior Fellow that will help make sure veterans and military personnel living in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District have access to the care and treatment they have earned.”

The Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program was established by the House of Representatives to provide employment opportunities for wounded or disabled veterans within member offices.

The program is limited to veterans who meet all of the following requirements: Honorably discharged, released from active duty within the last five years, terminal pay grades at or below E-5 or O-3, 20% or greater service connected disabilities (waived if you have a Purple Heart). Veterans who are in receipt of a 20-year or Temporary Early Retirement Authorization (TERA) retirement are not eligible for the program.

Interested veterans should go to https://www.usajobs.gov/ and search “Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program” for more information and how to apply.