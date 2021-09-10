Search efforts continue for missing kayaker last seen on Sept. 3

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Area law enforcement is continuing to search by land, air, and water for a missing kayaker.

Police have found his vehicle at the kayak launch point near Inlet Watch Marina across from Carolina Beach Inlet and his kayak has been recovered.

On Friday, WPD says the search effort includes vessels, SABLE helicopter, drones, and ATVs

Braswell is described as 6’2″ and about 185 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

All boaters should be on the lookout. If you see him, call 911.